SAVE LIBERTY TACTICS

Liberty Tactics isn’t just a website—it’s a 15-year mission to expose institutional child abuse, trafficking, and corruption. Founded in 2010 by James Britpod and Lou Collins, and relaunched in 2020 with Rick, Jason Nota, Kat, and Christine Miner, this platform has been a voice for the voiceless. Due to a hosting lapse, the site and all of our critical research have been lost. We’ve never asked for help—until now. We're raising funds to recover and rebuild Liberty Tactics so we can continue speaking truth, protecting children, and shining light in the darkest places.





Our full story

🙏 Help Us Restore Liberty Tactics – 15 Years of Truth on the Line 🙏



Since 2010, Liberty Tactics has been more than just a website. It was born from blood, sweat, and tears by James Britpod and Lou Collins—two voices who stood tall in the face of silence and censorship to expose the darkest crimes in our society.



We’ve never backed down.

We were on the front lines of uncovering the Jimmy Savile scandal, Elm Guesthouse, and other critical investigations into institutional child abuse, human trafficking, and satanic ritual abuse. The price? Friendships lost, jobs lost, and family bonds broken. But still—we never gave up.



After a break, Liberty Tactics was relaunched in 2020, stronger than ever, with Lou and Rick at the helm. We were soon joined by Jason Nota, Kat, and Christine Miner in Alabama—bringing fresh energy and passion to continue exposing the truth and defending the innocent.



But now, we’re facing our biggest threat yet.



Due to a hosting lapse, our entire website and 15 years of hard work are gone. Our webmaster had set us up with a two-year hosting plan—an incredible gift at the time. But through no one’s fault, that plan expired, and we’ve lost the domain, server access, and with it, a lifetime of irreplaceable research.



This means:



15 years of investigative journalism



Podcasts and interviews with survivors



Documents and archives on major child protection cases

...are all at risk of being lost forever.



We’ve never fundraised for ourselves. In fact, we’ve raised £29,000 for Public Child Protection Wales, and hosted multiple 36-hour podcasts to support children and families. We’ve always been on the giving end. But this time, we’re at a critical crossroads.



This campaign isn’t about nostalgia. It’s about preserving a mission.

A platform that has fought tirelessly to shine a light where others fear to look.

A voice for the voiceless, and a record of truth that must not be erased.



If you believe in truth.

If you believe in accountability.

If you believe in the importance of keeping the record straight — we’re rebuilding, and we’d be honored to have you stand with us.



Liberty Tactics will rise again.



With resolve and gratitude,

Lou Collins and the Liberty Tactics Team



