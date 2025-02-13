Help save my house & future!

About 20 years ago I was very foolish with finances. I borrowed money against my home using a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and invested a large amount with the friend of a friend of a family member and lost most of it. I have made more mistakes since then, too many to list here. I have recently made a lot of progress in paying off my debts, but now my HELOC is due and if I don't pay it off in full by around the middle of March 2025, I am in danger of foreclosure.

With a normal mortgage you know how much you have to pay each month, and if you start to get behind or can't make the payment, you realize right away you have to make a change. But with a HELOC, you can use the whole amount and only pay interest while the loan is open, and then suddenly at the end of the term the whole thing becomes due, and 20 years after you open the LOC, you can be in a very different situation. Who has the discipline and foresight to realize 10 years before the loan is due that you have to start paying it off now? I certainly didn't.

At age 56, I have learned a lot of lessons. I like to write and would like to share some of these lessons, but I find myself a debt slave with not much time to do anything but work.

But God... He is merciful and gracious. I am believing that God will save me from financial ruin, and that could be through other people that serve and love God.

If you feel led to give something and are able to do so, I would be extremely grateful. Even small amounts are appreciated, as they provide a boost in morale and cause increased activity in the campaign. I hope to soon be able to give money to others to help them in their debt situations.