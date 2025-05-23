Save a Brave Mother and Her Children from Abuse

Dear friends,

Through my work helping refugees, I met an extraordinary Afghan mother we’ll call “Sabra” to protect her identity. Fleeing a violently abusive husband, Sabra and her youngest children are now in hiding, fighting for a safe future. But cultural and religious pressures in her community have left her nearly alone—almost every woman who tried to help has been scared away, fearing repercussions. Without our support, Sabra faces abandonment with no hope for survival.

Sabra is in a shelter far from her few remaining friends, making transportation a critical expense to stay connected and access support. She also struggles to afford healthy food and clothing to nourish her young children, who deserve a chance to heal. Your donations will go directly to these essentials: $10 buys a week of fresh produce, $25 covers a safe transportation to her support network.

To keep Sabra and her children safe, we can’t share where they are (if you want to help more, please reach out to me directly). But as Americans, we have the unique chance to stand up for a mother others have been forced to turn away from. Your generosity can be her lifeline. Please donate today and share this campaign to give Sabra and her children the hope they desperately need.

With gratitude,

Claire Koehn