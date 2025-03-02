Save Gemgem Fight Deadly Tick Disease!

Our sweet Gemgem, a loving half-Pomeranian and Japanese Spitz, has been a beacon of light in our lives. She’s not just a pet—she’s family, a loyal companion who’s brought us joy and comfort through life’s hardest moments. But now, she’s fighting for her life.



For the past 6 days, Gemgem has refused food, grown weaker by the hour, and developed alarming open wounds. After researching her symptoms, we fear she’s suffering from ehrlichiosis, a deadly tick-borne disease. Every day, we watch her struggle in pain, and our hearts break knowing she needs urgent veterinary care to survive.



We cannot do this alone. As a family, we’ve exhausted all home remedies and efforts to comfort her, but her condition is critical. We’re desperately trying to get her to a vet for proper diagnosis, medication, and IV fluids—but without stable income (I’m currently job-hunting), we’re helpless to afford her treatment.



We humbly ask for your support. If you’ve ever loved a pet, you understand the agony of seeing them suffer. Gemgem is only 2 years old—she deserves a chance to live, to heal, and to keep spreading her gentle love. Any donation, no matter how small, or even sharing her story, could save her life.



How You Can Help:



Share this campaign to spread awareness.

Pray for Gemgem’s strength and recovery.



To our fellow pet lovers: Thank you for understanding this pain. We’re clinging to hope, but time is running out. Gemgem is still fighting—we refuse to let her lose this battle without a chance.



From the bottom of our hearts, maraming salamat po for your kindness, compassion, and support. Please help us save our brave, sweet girl.



#SaveGemgem #FightAgainstEhrlichiosis

