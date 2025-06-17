Help Save Farm On Central!

Our Story





Farm On Central is more than a farm—it’s a lifeline for over 3,000 families in Warren County who rely on our fresh, chemical-free food. Open since 2021, we operate as a Private Membership Association (PMA), serving our community with transparency, integrity, and a commitment to health. Our award-winning farm employs over 20 local families, supports individuals with food sensitivities, and has never had a recall or health complaint in five years.

But now, Warren County Health officials have shut us down. They’re wrongly classifying us as a retail food establishment, like a big-box store, despite our PMA status. Their actions have forced our doors closed, halted production, and threatened our home through mortgage interference while putting our dedicated team out of work. Despite waiting two months after their April 9th covert inspection to file charges—claiming "immediate harm"—they’ve now secured a Temporary Restraining Order targeting all our food, including raw farm products that have no hazards associated with them. For example, we are not allowed to let you come out to the farm, go out into our field, and pick a garlic or onion or potato and buy it from us.

This isn’t just an attack on our farm; it’s an attack on your freedom to choose clean, local food. We’re fighting back, but we need your help to keep our mission alive.





Why We Need Your Support





Warren County’s actions could destroy everything we’ve built:

Our Home: Officials involved our mortgage company, which could lead to foreclosure.

Our Team: 20+ local families could lose their livelihoods.

Our Community: 3,000+ members could lose access to safe, chemical-free food.

Our Future: Legal battles and compliance costs ($50,000–$100,000) could bankrupt us.

We’re raising $50,000 to:

Keep Our Team Paid: Our staff is the heart of our mission.

Fund Legal Defense: To fight the county’s investigation and protect our PMA rights.

Upgrade Our Facility: We’re exploring upgrading our facility to the excessive compliance demands without compromising our standards.

Our Commitment to Transparency





We’ve appointed three PMA members to a board to oversee fund dispersal, ensuring every dollar is used responsibly. We’ll provide receipts and updates to show exactly how your support is making a difference.

The Bigger Fight





This is about more than our farm. It’s about your right to choose food that aligns with your values—free from Big Ag’s chemicals and government overreach. Our PMA ensures we know every customer by name, not just by receipt. We track every batch, monitor our coolers with digital alerts, and exceed food safety standards. Unlike industrial food giants with repeated recalls, we’ve never had an issue—because our community isn’t just customers, it’s family.

How You Can Help





Donate Now: Every dollar keeps us fighting for your food freedom.

Share Our Story: Post on social media with #SaveFarmOnCentral to spread the word.

Write to Officials: go here to let your officials know what you think of the situation https://savefarmoncentral.com/





A Message From Our Heart





This fight is personal. My wife’s grandfather lost his life to Dayton’s industrial pollution, and we started Farm On Central to heal our community through better food. We never wanted this battle, but we’ll use it to educate everyone about the stakes: local jobs, healthy choices, and freedom from bureaucratic overreach. Stand with us to protect Farm On Central and the future of local food.















