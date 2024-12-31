Misguided Prosecution State VS Devin Perkins Case #2023 100736CFDL

Join us in supporting Devin Perkins and the SAVE DEVIN Movement, a vital campaign focused on providing Devin with the resources he needs for his journey. This fundraiser is dedicated to raising funds that will go directly to Devin Perkins, helping him navigate the challenges he’s facing. Your donation will make a tangible difference, supporting Devin’s efforts to create positive change in his life. Every contribution, big or small, is a step toward empowering Devin and showing him that he is not alone in this fight. Together, we can help Devin find the strength to move forward.