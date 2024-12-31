Raised:
USD $110
Campaign funds will be received by Devin Perkins
Misguided Prosecution State VS Devin Perkins Case #2023 100736CFDL
Join us in supporting Devin Perkins and the SAVE DEVIN Movement, a vital campaign focused on providing Devin with the resources he needs for his journey. This fundraiser is dedicated to raising funds that will go directly to Devin Perkins, helping him navigate the challenges he’s facing. Your donation will make a tangible difference, supporting Devin’s efforts to create positive change in his life. Every contribution, big or small, is a step toward empowering Devin and showing him that he is not alone in this fight. Together, we can help Devin find the strength to move forward.
Devin is more than just a name; he is a young man whose life has been tragically impacted by a system that failed to recognize his victimization. His story is one of deep injustice, where instead of receiving the recognition and support he deserved, he became the target of a broken system. We refuse to let his voice go unheard. Devin is a victim, and he should have been treated as such #savedevin
It’s disheartening to witness the unjust prosecution of this young man. Seeing someone with so much potential be treated this way is a painful reminder of how easily the system can fail those who deserve better. His only fault seems to be being in the wrong place at the wrong time, and yet the consequences have been far too severe. #savedev
Saw you on Trial TV Live. Good luck, love & strength!
UNJUST! #freedevin
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.