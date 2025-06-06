Summer Mission - Circuit Riders Training Program

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $1,200
Campaign funds will be received by Victoria Scott
Hey there! My name is Victoria Scott, and I am thrilled to share my upcoming summer mission adventure with you. In these past couple of years of re-finding Jesus in my life, I have recently felt a calling to spread the Gospel and share the love of Jesus. This is why I am raising funds to attend the Circuit Riders summer school Program, a 7-day intensive training program that will empower me to become a trained messenger of the Gospel. This program is not just about learning new skills, but also about deepening my faith and growing in my relationship with Jesus Christ.
As a student of this program, I will be immersed in a transformative experience that will equip me with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to share the Gospel effectively. I will learn from experienced trainers and mentors who are passionate about spreading the Gospel, and I will be surrounded by like-minded individuals who share my desire to serve the Lord.
My goal is to raise $2000 to cover the tuition fee, meals, and transportation costs for the week-long training program. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will help me reach my goal and embark on this life-changing journey. Your support will not only enable me to attend the Circuit Riders Training Program but also empower me to make a positive impact in the world for the glory of God.
I am eager to embark on this mission and share the Word with those who are lost and in need of hope. Your contribution will help me fulfill my dream and make a difference in the world. Thank you for considering supporting me on this journey. Together, we can make a difference and bring hope to those who need it most. Remember, Jesus loves you, and it is never too late to turn to Him.
♥️
I know I gave you some cash the other day but wanted to support you even more! I love you and the work you are doing!
Have a great trip
