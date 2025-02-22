Join the fight for Casey Marie

Hello friends, family, and all animal lovers everywhere. Meet Casey. She was adopted via a rescue group by Angie, our late sister who passed away in 2019. After her passing, Casey was adopted by Angies heartbroken Mom, Cindy, who was happy to take her in. These two now have an incredible bond, going everywhere together. From car rides, to visiting nursing homes, park visits, going on walks, etc. Casey is truly one of a kind. At 10 years old she is so full of energy, life, and loves to go on daily walks. Out of blue, one day - she started to not eat, throwing up yellow bile, and also pooping this same color. She then peed a massive amount of blood; all in one day. No warning signs at all. No one saw this coming as she is an overall healthy dog. Immediately she was brought to the vet emergency care where her red blood cells were so low that she needed multiple blood transfusions and because of her rare blood type, she was only able to stay in the ER hospital 2 days before being moved to now a 24 hour Vet care facility where they have her rare blood type to give additional blood transfusions. Casey is literally fighting for her life and we call out to you for your help. The costs of these life saving treatments are astronomical and we still have no answers. We need your support to continue her care. Would you please help by joining our fight to save her life? She means so much to so many. Any amount of support you can give would be a true blessing. Your love, prayers, and overall support are very much appreciated. God bless you in your giving!