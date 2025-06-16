Help Us Keep the Gallery Open

This weekend, we launched the first two events of the final four nights at our gallery... and so many people have been asking me to start a GiveSendGo to help keep this place open. The response since announcing the closing has been overwhelming. Within days, my Instagram... after a year and a half of suppression... began reaching hundreds of thousands again. Doors are opening, and for the first time in a long while, I see the opportunity to keep the gallery alive.

The late fees alone to stay here have been $5,000 a month, and I’ve fallen so far behind that it became nearly impossible to keep up. But with things turning around so quickly, I want to give you all the opportunity to help us keep these doors open. My goal is to pay a couple of months in advance so I can breathe and focus on getting the business back on top. There have been so many moments where I’ve had to choose between payroll and rent... but now I see a path forward.

The enemy works through large corporations to silence Christians and conservatives. This is a chance to fight back and declare, “We will not yield. We will band together and press on!” By God’s grace and with President Trump’s help, my Instagram account has finally been restored after a permanent censorship. What an opportunity to rise up and fight for what belongs to the Kingdom of God.

This gallery has always been a place where the presence of God moves freely. It’s where we’ve worshipped, painted, prayed, prophesied, and watched lives be forever changed. We’ve hosted worship nights, powerful encounters, and built a bold community that refuses to bow to the culture of this world.

I believe with everything in me that God isn’t finished here. This gallery was never about me... it’s about what God wants to do through it. And I refuse to let the enemy silence what God has built.

This fundraiser will help cover rent, utilities, staff, and the costs to keep worship nights and events happening... to keep this house of worship alive.

If this gallery has blessed you, spoken to you, or if you believe in this mission, I’m asking you to stand with us. Thank you for your love, your prayers, and your support. Together, we will keep the fire burning.

I love you all. Let’s fight for this... together.