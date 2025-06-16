Help Us Keep the Gallery Open

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $7,485
Campaign funds will be received by Vanessa Horabuena
This weekend, we launched the first two events of the final four nights at our gallery... and so many people have been asking me to start a GiveSendGo to help keep this place open. The response since announcing the closing has been overwhelming. Within days, my Instagram... after a year and a half of suppression... began reaching hundreds of thousands again. Doors are opening, and for the first time in a long while, I see the opportunity to keep the gallery alive.
The late fees alone to stay here have been $5,000 a month, and I’ve fallen so far behind that it became nearly impossible to keep up. But with things turning around so quickly, I want to give you all the opportunity to help us keep these doors open. My goal is to pay a couple of months in advance so I can breathe and focus on getting the business back on top. There have been so many moments where I’ve had to choose between payroll and rent... but now I see a path forward.
The enemy works through large corporations to silence Christians and conservatives. This is a chance to fight back and declare, “We will not yield. We will band together and press on!” By God’s grace and with President Trump’s help, my Instagram account has finally been restored after a permanent censorship. What an opportunity to rise up and fight for what belongs to the Kingdom of God.
This gallery has always been a place where the presence of God moves freely. It’s where we’ve worshipped, painted, prayed, prophesied, and watched lives be forever changed. We’ve hosted worship nights, powerful encounters, and built a bold community that refuses to bow to the culture of this world.
I believe with everything in me that God isn’t finished here. This gallery was never about me... it’s about what God wants to do through it. And I refuse to let the enemy silence what God has built.
This fundraiser will help cover rent, utilities, staff, and the costs to keep worship nights and events happening... to keep this house of worship alive.
If this gallery has blessed you, spoken to you, or if you believe in this mission, I’m asking you to stand with us. Thank you for your love, your prayers, and your support. Together, we will keep the fire burning.
I love you all. Let’s fight for this... together.
If you are reading this, please consider joining me in supporting Vanessa! She is a woman of great integrity and has a beautiful gift to share with the world! Please share in the blessing of supporting her selfless work!! It only takes a few minutes and a few dollars to make a difference in the lives of many! Please consider giving a tithe to her ministry if you are not already tithing somewhere!
Bless your work, thank you…
Thank you for changing my life with your paintings!! God bless you as you move forward victoriously!! I hope to someday come to your gallery and watch you paint!! You have inspired me to paint as well!! Keep up the good work Vanessa 👏 🙌 👍
I went to one of your events this June and it was amazing. Your story is also amazing and what God has done in your life. I continue to share about your ministry and pray God's will is for your gallery to stay open or he has bigger plans for you. May Our heavenly Father bless you and your staff in all ways. Trusting in Him with you.
God bless you Vanessa thank you for being such a shining light in this Dark World. I pray that I get to come and see you one day.
Tonight will be our 3rd LIVE show and we are bringing friends. We enjoy and appreciate your hard work and incredible talent of showing Christ love. We have several of your beautiful pieces.
Love you and praying for you!
TO GOD BE THE GLORY
Love your ministry. Your paintings are so inspiring!
Love your ministry and the God given gift that you share through your masterpieces.
🙏🙏🙏
Love your paintings and your ministry!
Love you Vanessa & want to see you continue this special ministry. There are lots if people I want to bring.
I love your work "My Sheep Listen to My Voice" - beautiful image for meditation using Visio Divina!
Love your artwork and I truly hope you keep your studio open. You have a wonderful message and your skill is unmatched!
You are an incredible light of Christ who has a remarkable testimony of healing and perseverance. Thank you for your transparency and sharing your testimony with us! You are a beautiful soul!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.