Save Poppin' Off Community Hub

Help Save Poppin' Off – A Home for Tucson's Creative Community

Poppin' Off is more than a comic and collectibles store. It's a place where local artists, makers, authors, gamers, teachers, families, and small businesses come together to create something special. For many of us, it has become a second home.

As one of the artists whose work is featured there, I know firsthand how much this place means to our community. Poppin' Off has given countless creators a place to showcase their work, teach classes, meet customers, and build lasting friendships. It's a place where everyone is welcome.

Today, Poppin' Off is facing an urgent crisis.

We have just 3 days to raise $15,000 to cover rent and keep the doors open.

Without immediate support, Tucson could lose one of the few places dedicated to supporting local artists, creators, and the nerdy community that calls it home.

Every dollar raised will go toward keeping Poppin' Off open so it can continue supporting local businesses, hosting events, teaching workshops, and providing a space where creativity thrives.

If you can donate, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

If you can't donate, please share this fundraiser. A single share could reach someone who is able to help.

Let's come together and save more than a store.

Let's save a community. ❤️