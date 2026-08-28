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Save patunia

Goal$350 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlexis Morales

Save patunia

Hello everyone, This story is about a beautiful ferro cat thats been coming on the property for some time. Every guest we have is just adored by this little wonder of Joy. We've been hoping that we could find someone to adopt her and keep her in the environment in which she loves, but at this moment she's in need of medical care, her ear seems to be moist and she apparently has mange or scabies appearing around her body & do to hardship i can't afford to bring her in to be cared for. So I started a fundraiser where I could get Her the help she needs with a little love & care from the world, I could get her immediately seen at the vet but i need to come up with an amount that can cover all around the medications and cleaning for her. I am also looking for a sweet family for her because she doesnt belong out there alone. I have many pets myself so I can't take her in which breaks my heart but we care for her as much as possible. She is such a sweet girl and I and many other would love to see her get better and find the love she deserves. Please help save a life, all is appreciated and if I can get this done I can have all the updates . Thank you all.

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