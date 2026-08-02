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Save Our Shelter - A Mother's Desperate Fight

Goal$4,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEsmirna Cho

Fundraiser funds will be received by Esmirna Cho

Save Our Shelter - A Mother's Desperate Fight

🌟👶 #SafeForUs Campaign Launch Story 👶🌟

Every mother has that one moment, a touchstone memory etched in her heart. For me, it was the day I held my newborn son Jason close as he lay peacefully in my arms, just 4 months old. It’s a cherished snapshot of love and innocence captured forever on my phone. But life isn’t always picture-perfect, is it?

Fast forward to that fateful morning when Victoria, only 16 months at the time, was snatched from my arms by DFCS. The shock still lingers like an echo in a vast empty room. We were homeless and struggling, with nowhere to turn or anyone to lean on. It felt like the world had suddenly shifted beneath our feet, leaving us teetering on the edge of stability.

Navigating life without shelter is no child’s play. The struggle isn’t just about having a roof over your head; it’s about finding safety in every sense of the word—a sanctuary where you can heal and thrive, not just exist. It means ensuring my children have security, comfort, and most importantly, love.

I need more than just shelter; I need stability, hope, and dignity for us all. That’s why today marks a pivotal chapter in our journey. With the help of this crowdfunding campaign, we can turn dreams into reality—a small rental cost is my biggest hurdle right now, preventing me from securing quality housing that would allow DFCS to return Victoria and Jason to my care.

🌈Imagine if you could be the bridge between darkness and light for a family in need. That’s what this campaign represents: not just about bricks and mortar but about building futures—dreams made real, hearts mended, families reunited. It’s time we say #EnoughIsEnough to vulnerability; it’s time for us all to stand together as one big human hug of support!

Here’s the heart of our plea: Will you be part of this transformation? Your donation isn’t just money—it’s hope, security, and love delivered straight into the arms of a family that yearns for normalcy. Every dollar counts; every share can spark change in unimaginable ways!

Let’s unite, friends. Let’s rise above our circumstances together. Together we can create not only shelter but also solace—a haven where dreams are nurtured and futures bright with promise begin to bloom. Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support; it means everything as we march towards a brighter day! 💖

🔗 https://bit.ly/SafeForUsCampaign Join us in our mission to #SafeguardFamilyLove! 🌟👶

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