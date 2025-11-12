Save Our Family Farm

My grandparents passed away, and the family farm is going up for sale. My dad grew up working out there every day, and the farm has been in our family for over 200 years. It was gifted to one of my great-grandparents by President Harrison as a thank you for fighting in the war.





My dad doesn't have enough to pay for the farm on his own. With five aunts wanting to sell, time is running out to keep this piece of our family's history and legacy intact.





Your support would mean so much to our family. Thank you for standing with us as we work to save the farm.