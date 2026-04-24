Save Our Church: Buy the Land

By the grace of God and with the guidance of my mentor, Evangelist Hayo de Vries from 50Days of Discipleship, we built this church from the ground up. What began as a small gathering under a tree has become a sanctuary of transformation, healing, and hope.





Every week, lives are being changed. Marriages that were broken have been healed and restored. Members of our community have received stable government jobs. People have experienced physical healing and deliverance from spiritual oppression. Through our 50Days discipleship courses, offered free to strengthen believers, we continue to see transformation.





This church has become a lighthouse where people encounter Jesus Christ and find true freedom. But we face a crisis: the land is being sold, and we might lose this place.





Your support will help us purchase the land and secure this sanctuary for the work God is doing in our community. Thank you for standing with us.