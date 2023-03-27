Save My Trading Business, LLC Renewal Fee

Assalamualaikum,





My name is Adnan Karamat, and I'm writing from Peshawar, Pakistan. I started a US company called Heavenly Harvest Trading LLC in Florida to build an international trading business and support my family.





Right now I'm facing a serious problem. The annual LLC renewal fee plus late fee is due on September 18th, 2026. If I don't pay it before the deadline, the LLC will be dissolved and I will lose everything I've built.





I'm currently unemployed and cannot afford the fee right now. This company is my only hope to get contracts and eventually secure income to support my family.





I'm asking for your help to raise funds to pay the LLC renewal fee and keep my business alive. Any amount you donate will help me tremendously and save my business from closing.





Please pray for me and share this fundraiser. Thank you so much for your support.





JazakAllah Khair,Adnan Karamat