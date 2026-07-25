"Save My Mother's Grave - Help Me Honor Her Memory

Me and my own mother moved to the Philippines with hope and dreams after we sold everything we had for a better life.

Instead, we were scammed in a rented house, betrayed by four doctors who refused to help her, and abandoned by our own government.

In June 2021, my mother fell and badly hurt her spine. The depression from how they treated us made her condition worse. She lay in bed for two months in pain and suffering.

I did everything I could to get her medical help. I pleaded with four doctors to help her. They all refused.

I reached out to the US Embassy. They offered no help at all.

My mother died in my arms on September 6, 2021.

The cemetery told me they reached full capacity. They gave me two options: transfer her remains or cremate her.

I refuse cremate my mother - the woman who gave me life.

Now they're going to dig up her body and dispose of it without my consent unless I save her.

Please help me save my mother.





Thank you for honoring her memory.





Para sa aking ina. For my mother.





full story here