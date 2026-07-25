Save My Family from Homelessness

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Last month, my family experienced a series of heartbreaking events. My father-in-law passed away, and the loss deeply affected all of us, especially my children who lost both their grandfather and their Dad being incarcerated in the same month. Shortly after, my husband was incarcerated, and our vehicle was impounded, leaving us without any transportation. I am now working full time, struggling to keep my job without a vehicle or a babysitter, and doing everything I can to support my children. My older son is returning to school this Monday, and I am left managing everything on my own.





Despite my efforts to secure loans, credit cards, and community resources, nothing has worked so far. I have been asked to come back for help two weeks in a row, and the uncertainty is overwhelming. The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward our rent. After I receive the funds, they will go to RSI Property Management to cover our rent, helping us stay in our home and providing some stability for my children during this difficult time.





Please pray for us. Any little bit helps, and your support—whether through donations, sharing our story, or words of encouragement—means the world to me and my family. Thank you for considering helping us in our time of need.

You can pay directly to RSI Management if you like.