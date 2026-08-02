Believing Jesus for a 5 Million Miracle for My Mom

Our family has walked through a season that felt impossible but we continue to stand in faith because we know nothing is impossible for God and nothing is beyond the healing power of Jesus. My mother, Maribelle is fighting throat cancer that has taken her voice, her strength and her independence. What began as a diagnosis became surgeries, infections, emergency hospital stays and complications that changed her life forever.





Cancer took her ability to speak. It took her ability to work. It left her unable to care for herself. Today she struggles to breathe, swallow, move and make it through each day without overwhelming pain. And yet, even in her suffering, she continues to fight with courage that can only come from Jesus, who strengthens her day by day.





We care for her around the clock but her needs have grown far beyond what our Filipino American family can carry alone. She has no insurance, no disability support and no financial coverage. Every surgery, medication, appointment and medical supply comes directly from our pocket. As her condition becomes more complex, the cost of keeping her safe continues to rise.





Still, we believe.

Still, we pray.

Still, we trust Jesus for a miracle.





Your support helps provide:





- long‑term medical care

- cancer treatments and follow‑up procedures

- home health assistance

- medical equipment and supplies

- transportation for appointments and emergencies

- stable housing during recovery

- therapy and rehabilitation

- daily care and monitoring





I created this fundraiser because we have reached a point where we cannot carry this burden alone. Since her diagnosis in February 2025, we have spent almost two years fighting, praying, and doing everything we can. We have updated this page, shared her story, and poured out our hearts. And yet, for a long time, we received no donations not even $5.





But even when people overlook us, Jesus never does.

Even when the world is silent, Jesus is still moving.

Even when we feel invisible, Jesus sees every tear.





We are now behind on rent and facing eviction. Our bills, medical costs, and daily expenses continue to grow. But we refuse to lose hope, because we know God can send one person, one miracle, one breakthrough that changes everything. We believe God can turn zero donations into the blessing we need. We believe He can provide in ways we cannot imagine.





We also have another fundraiser created by my dad on GiveSendGo called “Help Cover Maribelle’s Medical Bills and Daily Care.” Any support here or there goes directly toward keeping my mother safe and able to continue her fight.





If you are able to help whether through a one‑time gift or monthly support your kindness becomes part of the miracle we are praying for. Monthly donations help us maintain her care consistently, especially during weeks when her needs suddenly increase.





Every donor becomes part of God's answer to our prayers.





From our family to yours, thank you for caring. Thank you for seeing her. Thank you for standing with us in faith. May God bless you for every act of love.





“With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.” — Matthew 19:26