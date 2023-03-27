Save Maribelle’s Home While She Battles Cancer

For nearly two years, our family has been walking through a season of hardship that feels impossible to escape. My mother, Maribelle, has been battling throat cancer with every ounce of strength she has left. Her journey has been filled with surgeries, infections, emergency hospital stays, and complications that changed her life forever.









Cancer took her voice, her independence, and her ability to work. Today she struggles to breathe, swallow, and move, relying on a trach and full‑time care just to make it through each day.





During this long fight, our financial situation has collapsed. We have fallen behind on rent for five months and now owe more than $5,000. Most of what we earn goes directly toward keeping my mother stable and cared for. Every day, we place our situation in God’s hands because that is the only way we can keep going without putting her in danger.









Our previous fundraiser did not reach the support or visibility we hoped for. After almost two years, it received only one generous donation of $1,000, and no new donations came in afterward. The remaining amount shown there was from us, added only to help the campaign appear to more people. Even with our efforts, the fundraiser never reached the audience we needed, and we realized we must begin again.









This is our new campaign. a fresh start, and a new chance for people to finally see our story.





We are praying that God touches the hearts of those who read this. We are praying that more people will see our situation and help us through this difficult season. Your support, whether through sharing, donating, or simply acknowledging our struggle, can help keep my mother in a safe place where she can continue her healing. Any amount matters.





We are starting from zero and we are not setting a specific goal because every dollar will go directly toward the needs we have been carrying alone: our overdue rent, unpaid hospital operations from when she was first diagnosed, transportation for her frequent check‑ups, and the loans we had to borrow just to keep housing and food on the table when our previous campaign received little to no support. Your kindness can help lift the weight we have been carrying and give my mother the stability she needs to continue her recovery.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for seeing our family. We are asking only for compassion, visibility, and a chance to make it through this moment.





#HelpMaribelleHeal #CancerRecoverySupport #KeepHerHoused #FaithInHardTimes #SupportOurFamily #GiveHopeToday #ThroatCancerAwareness #HealingJourney