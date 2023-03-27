Save lives

*My name is Patrick, and I am rescuing 55 cats here in Kampala.*





It started with one. One hungry cat on the street, alone. I fed her.





Then I found another. And another.





Now there are 55 souls under my care. 55 mouths to feed every single morning and night. No shelter, no big organization behind me — just me, Patrick.





Some of them were abandoned by their owners.

Some were beaten and thrown away.

Some were just kittens left in a box in the rain.





I took them all in.





Right now, my biggest challenge is food. 55 cats eat a lot. When I don't have enough, I skip my own meal to make sure they eat. Medicine is also very expensive — many need deworming, treatment, and sterilization so we don't have more suffering kittens on the street.





*I am not asking for much. Just help me keep them alive.*





- *$10* can feed 5 cats for a day

- *$25* can buy medicine for a sick cat

- *$50* can feed all 55 cats for 2 days

- *$100* can help us with sterilization





Your donation, even $5, means the world to us. It means a full stomach. It means a second chance.





If you cannot donate, please share our link with your friends. Sharing is also rescuing.





From me and my 55 cats — thank you from the bottom of our hearts.