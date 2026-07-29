Save lives

They are the silent shadows of heartbreak, the ones whose eyes have seen too much pain and too little love. Each paw carries the weight of abandoned streets, of cold nights with no shelter, of meals that were few and far between. Their tails, once eager to wag with joy, now tremble with caution, as if the world had whispered betrayal into their hearts. Yet, beneath the scars and the wary gaze, there’s a fragile spark of hope, a quiet longing to trust, to love, to belong again. They wait, not just for food or shelter, but for someone to see them—not as broken, but as brave souls who survived when no one was there to save them.