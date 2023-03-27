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Save Harmony Haven Dog Rescue

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMarinda Montanez

Save Harmony Haven Dog Rescue

Harmony Haven Dog Rescue in Lucerne Valley has been saving dogs for 40 years. The woman who started it all passed away and left the property to the dogs. I've been caretaker for about 20 years, and I'm fighting to keep the rescue open.


Without your help, we'll have to close our doors. We're 4 years behind on property taxes and facing losing the property by the middle of next year.


Right now, we need support to:


, Repair and reinforce our kennels. The roofing, chain link, and latches have been here over 40 years and need serious work to keep the dogs secure. We also need ongoing support for food, flea and tick products, shots and medical care


, Clean up the property. We need a dumpster and volunteers to help us get the grounds in order.


, Cover the back property taxes so we can stay open.


Harmony Haven brings dogs in from the streets when they've been dumped, and we save them from euthanization. We're one of the rescues here that makes that possible. Your support means we can keep doing this work and keep our doors open for the dogs who need us. We are nonprofit and we are more than happy to give our tax ID to anyone who needs it that decides to donate please send any questions or concerns to our email at HarmonyHavenLucerne@gmail.com


Thank you for standing with Harmony Haven.

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