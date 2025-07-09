Save Fares' Life – Every Dialysis Matters





My name is Fares, and I am fighting kidney failure every single day. My life now depends on regular dialysis treatments. Without them, I simply cannot survive. Every dialysis session gives me another chance to live, but the cost has become more than I can bear.





I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help, but today I have no other choice. I have medical reports and documents that confirm my condition, and I am ready to provide them whenever needed. Despite doing everything I can, I cannot afford the treatment that keeps me alive.





Every day is a struggle. The physical pain, the emotional stress, and the fear of missing a dialysis session weigh heavily on me and my family. We are doing our best, but we cannot face this battle alone.





Your kindness can give me hope and help me continue receiving the treatment I urgently need. Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to another day with my family. If you are unable to donate, sharing my story with others would mean the world to me.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your compassion, your prayers, and your support. You are giving me hope when I need it most.



