Saving Childhood in War Zones

🇺🇦 In the heart of Zaporizhzhia, where life and hope intertwine under the shadow of constant war, we stand together as a family. Each child that walks through hospital doors is not just another face in need; they are our tomorrow’s strength, today. 🌟

Children fighting silently for their health, away from home and filled with uncertainty. It's a stark reminder that in times like these, hope is not enough; it must be tangible support.

Our journey began four years ago when Zakhysnytsia stepped forward to fill this gap—a bridge of compassion between hospitals and those who wish to help but are unsure how to reach the ones they care about most. From sending medical supplies to providing comfort through art therapy, every step is a testimony of our commitment: ensuring that no child in war-torn Ukraine feels forgotten or alone.

In 2024, with your support, we have raised almost $200,000—enough to fund essential life-saving equipment for children’s hospitals in Zaporizhzhia!

We are inviting you to be part of this mission—to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us in supporting these brave little souls who show up day after day against all odds. Your donation could mean the world when every hryvnia counts towards saving lives in a region where hope often runs on empty. 💙





🌍 Project “Planet of Kindness: Rooms of Rare Friends”

This is a series of rooms in a children's hospital, where each space is dedicated to a rare animal from the Red Book. Together with the kids, these “friends” help to live through fear, overcome pain and restore a sense of warmth and protection.





We have already started and opened the first room in the endocrinology department of the children's regional hospital, together with friends from the Valley Bible Church from California.

📌 Our slogan: “Saving forests - we save friends”





Imagine making a child’s hospital room brighter, more comfortable—a place they can feel safe rather than frightened of their own treatment beds! Every dollar donated brings us closer to that reality for each and every one who needs it most here at the frontline of resilience against adversity.

We have a plan for 6 more rooms, each one is very unique.

The minimum estimate is calculated:

🏥 Surgical department — $1,800

🤱 Thoracic/mother and child department — $2,600

👂 ENT department — $1,700–$1,800

🦴 Traumatology — $1,600–$1,800

🧠 Child psychiatry 2 rooms (specialized room) — $2,100(1) $1,600(2)





Join us in this journey towards healing hearts and minds through action today. Together, we are not just observers; we are active participants in writing a brighter future—one child at a time. 💪👊❤️ #SaveChildhoodInWar #HopeForUkraine