Campaign Image

Help a beloved community member keep their house

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,270

Campaign created by Samantha Scott

Campaign funds will be received by Kathy Roper

Help a beloved community member keep their house

A beloved member of our community who wishes to remain anonymous has 60 days to save their home. After financial hardship and a raise in their mortgage, they have gotten behind and they are now being threatened with homelessness. This community member is single, has children and no family to help them. I have taken it upon myself to take action in trying to bring our community together to try to save their home and their livelihood. Any donation big or small is greatly appreciated.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Lanius family
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Gail PARSONS
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Michael Long
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Tara Smith
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo