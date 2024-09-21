Help a beloved community member keep their house

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,270
Campaign funds will be received by Kathy Roper
A beloved member of our community who wishes to remain anonymous has 60 days to save their home. After financial hardship and a raise in their mortgage, they have gotten behind and they are now being threatened with homelessness. This community member is single, has children and no family to help them. I have taken it upon myself to take action in trying to bring our community together to try to save their home and their livelihood. Any donation big or small is greatly appreciated.
