Save 500 Mothers in Ndejje, Uganda

I am Kalyango Pius from Ndejje, Wakiso District, Uganda, founder of Health Empowerment and Resilience Foundation (HERF).





In my village, mothers are dying from preventable diseases because they lack basic health education. No information about maternal health, hygiene, family planning, and disease prevention.





HERF is a Community-Based Organization empowering rural communities with life-saving health knowledge.





WHY WE NEED $5000:





We want to train 500 mothers in Ndejje parish:

- Maternal and child health education

- Menstrual hygiene for adolescent girls

- Family planning and nutrition

- Disease prevention





Your $20 can train 10 mothers. Your $50 can provide health kits for 20 families.





Every dollar goes directly to the community. We are volunteers, no salaries.





We currently struggle with GoFundMe because Uganda bank accounts are not supported. That's why we are on GiveSendGo.





Please stand with Ndejje mothers. Your donation saves lives.





God bless you.





M

Kalyango Pius

Founder, HERF

Ndejje, Wakiso - Uganda

WhatsApp: 256.755530560