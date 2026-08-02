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Sarah Gordon Memorial Fund for Her Girls

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMurray Gordon

Sarah Gordon Memorial Fund for Her Girls

Honoring Sarah by Supporting the Girls She Loved


Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Sarah Gordon, a devoted mother whose greatest joy was her daughters, Payton and Blake.


Sarah loved her girls deeply and poured herself into their lives, their dreams, and their future. Her absence leaves an immeasurable emotional loss, along with many practical uncertainties for the years ahead.


So many friends, relatives, and members of the community have asked how they can help. We created this memorial fund to give those who loved Sarah a direct and meaningful way to support Payton and Blake as they navigate life without their mother.


Contributions will help provide stability, care, and opportunity for the girls. Depending on their changing needs, the funds may be used for:

  1. Education and school-related expenses
  2. Grief counseling and emotional support
  3. Dance training, competitions, costumes, and travel
  4. Activities and experiences that help the girls remain connected to the things they love
  5. Family, transportation, and other day-to-day needs associated with their care
  6. Longer-term educational and developmental opportunities


Dance has been an especially meaningful part of the girls’ lives. We hope this fund will allow them to continue pursuing it without the financial pressures that can accompany training, competitions, costumes, and travel. Just as importantly, it will help provide a measure of security while the family adjusts to a future none of us expected.

This is a personal memorial fundraiser for the benefit and support of Payton and Blake. Contributions are personal gifts and are not represented as tax-deductible charitable donations.


No gift is too small, and no one should feel obligated to give. Sharing this page, keeping the girls in your prayers, and continuing to surround them with love are equally meaningful ways to help.


We are profoundly grateful for every expression of kindness shown to our family. Your generosity will help preserve opportunities Sarah wanted for her daughters and remind Payton and Blake that they are supported by a community that loves them.

Thank you for helping us honor Sarah by caring for the two people she loved most.


With gratitude,

Murray Gordon

Sarah's husband, widow, and father to Payton and Blake



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