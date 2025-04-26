SAVE SANIBEL ISLAND GOLF CLUB & THE COMMUNITY

The Sanibel Island Golf Club is in urgent need of funds to save it from bankruptcy as Hurricane Ian in September of 2022 devastated it and then took another couple of punches with last year's three hurricanes in 2024. While there is an investor group working to purchase the Golf Course, there is still a huge need for funds to assist with renovating and rebuilding so many aspects of the course. Many folks may not have the ability or are not willing to commit the amount of funds needed to join the investor group. Hence, we have started this campaign to allow those who love Sanibel and all its charm to help with this critical need to keep the Golf Course and surrounding community from turning into weeds! Any donation is valued and appreciated! All funds from this campaign will go directly to improve the Golf Course and not to the benefit of the investor group. Help us bring back Sanibel Better and Stronger for all to enjoy.