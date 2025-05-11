Campaign Image

Funeral and Faith Fund

Goal:

 USD $12,000

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by Steven Zimmerman

Campaign funds will be received by Steven Zimmerman

Hello, my name is Steven Zimmerman, and I am reaching out to the kind-hearted community on GiveSendGo to seek help during a difficult time. Recently, I lost my beloved son, and the funeral expenses have created a financial burden for my family. As a 54-year-old man who has recently lost my job, I am also seeking to raise funds to conduct interviews with priests, religious, and the faithful to help build and strengthen our faith. Your generosity will go a long way in helping me cover the funeral expenses and support my new endeavors. Thank you for considering my campaign, and I hope you will lend a hand in this time of need.


Pax et Bonum,


Steven Zimmerman.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I am sorry for your loss Steven. Keep close to the Lord. He will provide for all your needs.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

May God bless you and all your family. And may all your departed rest in peace.

