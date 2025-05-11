Funeral and Faith Fund

Hello, my name is Steven Zimmerman, and I am reaching out to the kind-hearted community on GiveSendGo to seek help during a difficult time. Recently, I lost my beloved son, and the funeral expenses have created a financial burden for my family. As a 54-year-old man who has recently lost my job, I am also seeking to raise funds to conduct interviews with priests, religious, and the faithful to help build and strengthen our faith. Your generosity will go a long way in helping me cover the funeral expenses and support my new endeavors. Thank you for considering my campaign, and I hope you will lend a hand in this time of need.





Pax et Bonum,





Steven Zimmerman.