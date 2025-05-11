Funeral and Faith Fund

Goal:
USD $12,000
Raised:
USD $300
Campaign funds will be received by Steven Zimmerman
Hello, my name is Steven Zimmerman, and I am reaching out to the kind-hearted community on GiveSendGo to seek help during a difficult time. Recently, I lost my beloved son, and the funeral expenses have created a financial burden for my family. As a 54-year-old man who has recently lost my job, I am also seeking to raise funds to conduct interviews with priests, religious, and the faithful to help build and strengthen our faith. Your generosity will go a long way in helping me cover the funeral expenses and support my new endeavors. Thank you for considering my campaign, and I hope you will lend a hand in this time of need.
Pax et Bonum,
Steven Zimmerman.
I am sorry for your loss Steven. Keep close to the Lord. He will provide for all your needs.
May God bless you and all your family. And may all your departed rest in peace.
