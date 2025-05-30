Bridge the Gap for Sandy Scott

On Saturday, May 10th, 2025, Sandy Scott started having a headache. By Sunday, May 11th, the headache had become so severe that she was nauseated and was sensitive to light. She thought she was experiencing a migraine headache and thought with proper rest and over-the-counter meds, the migraine would go away. The headache did subside somewhat, however, her vision became impaired.

Since her vision had not cleared up, she went to Bailey Medical ER on Monday, May 26th. After doing a CT scan, Bailey concluded Sandy Scott had a mini-stroke. Since Bailey does not have a stroke unit, they transported Sandy to Kaiser Rehabilitation Center at Hillcrest Hospital. An MRI revealed that Sandy had a stroke in the occipital left lobe of her brain, which affects the vision. She was released from Kaiser Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, May 28th. Her recovery is ongoing. The neuro doctor who oversaw her care said he cannot guarantee her vision will come back 100 percent. She will be receiving therapy for her vision to help try to improve her vision loss.

Sandy has not asked for anything; she's always been strong, humble, and independent, but many of you know her story and would love the chance to support her during this challenging time. Please keep Sandy in your thoughts and prayers as she navigates this challenging time. Any donation—big or small—will go directly toward helping her cover living/medical expenses while she focuses on healing. Sandy is an incredible mom, friend, sister, daughter, and a gifted massage therapist who has always given so much of herself to others. Now it’s our turn to show up for her.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your prayers and consideration.