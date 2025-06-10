Healing Hands for Peru

Hello, my name is Sandy Garman and I'm raising funds to embark on a life-changing medical mission trip to Peru with His Healing Hands. Our goal is to provide free medical care to the people of Moyobamba, Peru, and share the gospel of Jesus Christ to all who wish to listen. As a Christian, I believe it's our duty to help those in need and spread the word of God.

Peru is a culturally Christian country, but much of it is considered unreached, with eight of its 103 people groups falling into this category and impacting 153,000 lives. The majority of Peru's remaining groups still lack any significant evangelical population. That's why I'm joining His Healing Hands to make a difference.

Our mission is to provide medical care and share the gospel in a place where it's needed the most. We will be providing free check-ups, treatments, medicine, and much needed eye glasses to those in need, regardless of their background or financial situation. Our team of medical professionals will be working tirelessly to ensure that every patient receives the best possible care.

But our mission goes beyond just providing medical care. We also want to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with the people of Moyobamba. We believe that faith and health go hand in hand, and we want to bring hope and healing to this community.

We need your help to make this mission possible. With your support, we can provide the necessary resources to make a real difference in the lives of the people of Moyobamba, not just for today but for eternity. Your contribution will go towards covering the costs of medical supplies, and transportation, and accommodations for myself.

Join me on this incredible journey and let's bring hope and healing to the people of Moyobamba, Peru. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of those in need. Thank you for your support!