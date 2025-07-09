Sandy Creek Texas Families Need Your Help

What I’m witnessing on day five of working with the rescue and recovery teams here in Central Texas is this: some areas get all the attention and resources they need, while others are left almost entirely on their own.

Right now, I’m helping with body recovery efforts in the small town of Sandy Creek. With respect, I have to say this isn’t a wealthy community. The people here didn’t have much to begin with — and now, many have lost even that.

For reasons we may never fully understand, this town has been overlooked by the professional search teams and government agencies you’d expect to see on the ground by now.

A moment that will stay with me forever: I just sat beside two sisters next to the ruins of their family’s home. Through tears, they told me how their two brothers refused to leave their elderly mother’s side as floodwaters tore through the house. All three remain missing.

I’m humbled to play even a small role in helping these good people, but my heart aches to do more.

The residents of Sandy Creek desperately need to feel that they’re not forgotten. My wife and I have started a GiveSendGo campaign through our church for anyone who feels called to help.

Every penny raised is tax deductible and will go directly to much needed equipment, clean up, recovery efforts, and families most affected.

At this time, we don’t have an effective way to receive and distribute physical supplies. The best way to help directly is by purchasing gift cards, which we can then hand out to those in need. Please send any gift cards to: Our Legacy 15511 Hwy 71 W Suite 110-234 Bee Cave, Texas 78738.