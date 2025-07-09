Sandy Creek Texas Families Need Your Help

Goal:
USD $150,000
Raised:
USD $24,062
Campaign funds will be received by Our Legacy
What I’m witnessing on day five of working with the rescue and recovery teams here in Central Texas is this: some areas get all the attention and resources they need, while others are left almost entirely on their own.
Right now, I’m helping with body recovery efforts in the small town of Sandy Creek. With respect, I have to say this isn’t a wealthy community. The people here didn’t have much to begin with — and now, many have lost even that.
For reasons we may never fully understand, this town has been overlooked by the professional search teams and government agencies you’d expect to see on the ground by now.
A moment that will stay with me forever: I just sat beside two sisters next to the ruins of their family’s home. Through tears, they told me how their two brothers refused to leave their elderly mother’s side as floodwaters tore through the house. All three remain missing.
I’m humbled to play even a small role in helping these good people, but my heart aches to do more.
The residents of Sandy Creek desperately need to feel that they’re not forgotten. My wife and I have started a GiveSendGo campaign through our church for anyone who feels called to help.
Every penny raised is tax deductible and will go directly to much needed equipment, clean up, recovery efforts, and families most affected.
At this time, we don’t have an effective way to receive and distribute physical supplies. The best way to help directly is by purchasing gift cards, which we can then hand out to those in need. Please send any gift cards to: Our Legacy 15511 Hwy 71 W Suite 110-234 Bee Cave, Texas 78738.
We're keeping Sandy Creek in out thoughts and prayers.
We surround all of you who have lost homes and family members with love and light, and trust in your healing and transformation into thriving and cocreating a new earth.
We held a fundraiser with our online community at lotuswei.com Holding you all in our hearts and sending you so much love and strength ~
Thank you for all you're doing!
Wishing you miracles to emerge from this trying circumstance. 💜
May God give you strength and hope in this trying time.
I’m so sorry for the loss of your homes and loved ones. I will pray for your community to be fully restored and through this tragedy and that you all will be comforted, strengthened, and drawn closer together.
Sending hope for building back.
For God works together in ALL things for good—even tragedy. Seeing this side of humanity is a good thing amongst the ugliness in this world n the heartbreak in central Texas.
Prayers continue to go out to those of you who are recovering from this disaster. May you recover and find all of the help you need to heal and thrive.
My deepest condolences to you and your loved ones.
God Bless.....
'Blest are the sorrowing: for they shall be consoled.'
Thank you and family for your kindness and help given to those in need.
July 11th, 2025
I want to share just one example of how your support is already making an impact. Amanda, who’s boots on the ground in Sandy Creek, told me about a man who lost everything—his home was completely flooded. When the water rose, he refused to leave without his seven cats. By the time help arrived, he was standing waist-deep in water. Because of the funds we’ve raised so far, we’ve already been able to step in and help him begin to rebuild. He had no furniture, no refrigerator—just a destroyed house and his love for his animals. Click here to watch the video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOhhqaeP9cg
There are so many more in the area that need help and we also just got word that some insurance adjusters have been out in the area and people are getting denied. We don't know if it's because this area has not been declared a natural disaster but we are going to find out and do everything we can to get these people the support they need. Please continue sharing this fundraiser because it may be that the only thing that will help these people is a grassroots community.
