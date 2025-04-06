Sanders Legal Defense Fund

Imagine being wrongfully accused and arrested, without having the financial resources to fight for your freedom. Well, that’s what’s happening to Tristian Sanders, a 27-year-old New Orleans resident and previous LSU student, taken into custody as a fugitive suspect in the murder case of a Houston transgender.

We do not promote violence in any form, but the media has falsified and portrayed one-sided information promoting favor towards the victim. Media reports have been misleading, lack sufficient information, and are missing critical details. Tristian’s freedom is on the line and he is fighting the legal system without due process. He should be allowed due process in a court of law, not in the court of public opinion, and your generosity can make the difference.

Don’t let Tristian’s fate be determined by a lack of resources or access to quality legal representation. A weak defense can lead to severe consequences, including wrongful convictions and lengthy prison sentences. Everyone deserves a fair chance in court and that starts with having a competent attorney who can advocate for their rights.

Your donation will directly support legal fees needed to build a strong defense. It can make the difference between freedom and a life-altering sentence. We thank you in advance for your prayers and contribution. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps ensure a fair trial and a just outcome.

Please share in your networks and you can contact us at sandersdefensefund@gmail.com.

- The Sanders Family