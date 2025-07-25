Campaign Image

Sandbatch Needs a New Car

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $380

Campaign created by Swampist

Sandbatch Needs a New Car

Somewhere in Arkansas, C. Sandbatch was hit by an illegal and his car was totaled. We need to support him so he can make his way back to Louisiana or Texas. Please don't be stingy, we need him to be able to travel the country to go to esoteric agrarian literary events and Christian nationalist meetings.

Recent Donations
Show:
WagonBox Retard Relief
$ 100.00 USD
11 hours ago

The Fate of America rests on retard strength, but sometimes, often in fact, that backfires.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 hours ago

Chase
$ 50.00 USD
13 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
13 hours ago

Nate
$ 100.00 USD
13 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo