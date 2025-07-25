Sandbatch Needs a New Car

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $380
Somewhere in Arkansas, C. Sandbatch was hit by an illegal and his car was totaled. We need to support him so he can make his way back to Louisiana or Texas. Please don't be stingy, we need him to be able to travel the country to go to esoteric agrarian literary events and Christian nationalist meetings.
The Fate of America rests on retard strength, but sometimes, often in fact, that backfires.
