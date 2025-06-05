Campaign Image

Help Support Sammy's Family During Medical Crisis

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $890

Last week, our beloved family member Sammy suffered a heart attack in a parking lot while with his two sons. What started as a terrifying moment quickly became even more serious. After being rushed to the hospital, doctors discovered Sammy had double pneumonia, a blood clot in his brain, a brain bleed, and had also suffered a stroke.

This has been a devastating and unexpected situation for our entire family. Sammy is a devoted husband, father, and friend who now faces a long and uncertain road to recovery. His wife is now carrying the weight of this crisis—caring for their children, making difficult medical decisions, and trying to keep up with the financial demands of everyday life, all on a single-parent income.

We are asking for your help to ease the burden. Funds raised will go directly to helping cover medical expenses, household bills, and basic needs while Sammy’s wife manages everything on her own during this incredibly difficult time.

Every donation, no matter how small, will make a difference. If you’re unable to give financially, please share this with others and keep Sammy and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

God bless you! 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
29 days ago

Wishing you a full and speedy recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Victor gascot
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Tricia Lozada
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you. We will continue to pray for your recovery! 🙏💕

Sam Rodriguez
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you!

