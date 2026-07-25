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In Memory of Hussein Sam Cheaib

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$4,310 USD

Fundraiser created bySamir Deeb

Fundraiser funds will be received by Samir Deeb

In Memory of Hussein Sam Cheaib

In Loving Memory of Hussein "Sam" Cheaib

Hussein 'Sam' Cheaib was a man defined by his selfless devotion to others. He was the person who consistently put everyone else’s needs before his own, always ready to carry a burden or offer support without hesitation.

Tragically, despite our collective hope for a full recovery, Hussein passed away unexpectedly following heart surgery. His final moments were spent doing exactly what he did best: pouring his love into his entire family and circle of friends.

While we are heartbroken, we are also resolved to honor his legacy by supporting the three people he cherished most- his daughters. We are establishing this fund to ensure Layla, Amina, and Nour remain financially secure as they navigate a future without their father.

Sam lived by the belief, 'If you love someone, make time for them.' In that spirit, we invite you to help us carry his legacy forward. Contributions will help build a secure foundation for his children, mirroring the generosity and care Hussein showed to so many.

Recently, Sam urged us all to come together for a family reunion, reminding us not to let the pursuit of a living consume our lives. That sentiment perfectly captures who he was and what he valued most: people over possessions. Above all, we hope to honor his memory by embodying that wish and keeping our loved ones close 🙏🙏🙏

We are truly grateful for you standing with our family and helping us provide a stable foundation for these three girls during this time of profound loss.

I am collecting these donations for my cousin Sam Cheaib's daughters, and the funds will be disbursed to them upon completion of the campaign.

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