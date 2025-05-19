Salute to Sacrifice 2025

We're thrilled to announce that we're back for our third annual bike ride during the week of 9/11 (September 5th to September 11th) to honor and remember the lives lost in the tragic attacks, the resilience of survivors, and the sacrifice of our fallen soldiers. This year, our journey takes us to all three hallowed memorial sites: the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, and Ground Zero.





As we (7 cyclists and 3 support personnel) pedal through these sacred grounds, we carry the memories of those we've lost and the gratitude for those who have served. Each mile is a tribute to their courage and sacrifice.





We invite you to be part of this meaningful journey by donating to support our cause at https://www.givesendgo.com/salutetosacrifice. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us reach our goal of honoring these heroes. Your contribution will be used towards gas while all remaining contributions will be donated to the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina. If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing our link with your network to spread the word and increase our impact.





This year, we've set our sights higher, driven by the desire to make an even greater difference. With your support, we can turn our collective gratitude into tangible assistance for those who need it most.





Thank you for standing with us as we ride to salute and remember. Together, we can ensure that the spirit of unity and resilience forged in the wake of tragedy continues to shine brightly.