Campaign Image

Help covering bills

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $956

Campaign created by Crystal Brooke

Campaign funds will be received by Crystal Brooke Hodge

Help covering bills

Hello to who is reading this. I lost my job on June 6th & it has left me in a bit of a pickle to cover bills while I am looking. This will give me a couple of months to find a job that allows me to sit since I am actually in need of a total left knee replacement. 

I appreciate you more than you know & if you can't donate, your prayers mean just as much to me. 

Thank you & God bless you!!

Recent Donations
Show:
SpaLaLand
$ 21.00 USD
1 day ago

I will give more in the future. but, here's a few bucks for a coffee, now.

Lillian Kehoe
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Hope this helps. Take care of that voice.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

WWG1WGA All the best, ~Serpentine

Lyineyes57
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Sorry to hear this Salty. Hope this little bit helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

BTKid
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Prayers your way🙏✝️❤

Cherylanne
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Love & Aloha Crystal

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Don't give up! The Lord has you in His hand.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

❤️🤗❤️🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
20 days ago

Love you my dear. Praying you find the best job out there.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Wish I could give more our 11 year old car has puttered out and we have to get a new one I Love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
26 days ago

Magamomma
$ 200.00 USD
26 days ago

I am Very Thankful to be able to help, TY for making this account! I am a Longtime listener/follower and you have given SO many countless hours of enjoyment to many. You make us think and laugh, and then you share your blessings; your voice and your Pups. Thank You Crystal! ~Hugs & Prayers~

MamaSass
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

I wish it could be more. ❤️

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo