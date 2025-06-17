Help covering bills

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $956
Campaign funds will be received by Crystal Brooke Hodge
Hello to who is reading this. I lost my job on June 6th & it has left me in a bit of a pickle to cover bills while I am looking. This will give me a couple of months to find a job that allows me to sit since I am actually in need of a total left knee replacement.
I appreciate you more than you know & if you can't donate, your prayers mean just as much to me.
Thank you & God bless you!!
I will give more in the future. but, here's a few bucks for a coffee, now.
Hope this helps. Take care of that voice.
WWG1WGA All the best, ~Serpentine
Sorry to hear this Salty. Hope this little bit helps.
Prayers your way🙏✝️❤
Love & Aloha Crystal
Don't give up! The Lord has you in His hand.
❤️🤗❤️🙏
Love you my dear. Praying you find the best job out there.
Wish I could give more our 11 year old car has puttered out and we have to get a new one I Love you!
I am Very Thankful to be able to help, TY for making this account! I am a Longtime listener/follower and you have given SO many countless hours of enjoyment to many. You make us think and laugh, and then you share your blessings; your voice and your Pups. Thank You Crystal! ~Hugs & Prayers~
I wish it could be more. ❤️
