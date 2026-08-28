SAIDIA CHILDREN OPHARNAGE

Hello everyone this is the management of Saidia orphanage here in kenya ,our mission i

1.To profide food for the hungry children

2.To provide with shelter to children here in Saidia

3.To provide clothing and Beding

4.To provide education





We normally have an estimated budged of upto 7500000 per year,we appeal to the everyone who may wish to donate to Saidia Children here in nairobi slums





Yous donation will be hingly apprecited ,for further reference contact mr Bismark kipkemei account trastee