Rally4Melynda Safe Haven Campaign

🌟 Our family has recently been on a mission for the last three weeks to help an extended family member who is in dire need. We have known Melynda since she was a baby, and watched her grow into a wonderful caring woman.

Most recently, due to an enormous amount of stress she experienced a severe mental break and after an inpatient stay has been diagnosed with a life altering medical condition. We would like to stress that it is stated in her medical files that this is Not Due To Recreational Drug Use. Currently, with the support of her brother's family and ours she is residing in a hotel and we, as her family, are no longer able to sustain that. In a very short time we will be forced to relinquish her to the streets.

We have exhausted all local organizations in her community that offer housing to no avail. Surprisingly, the county where Melynda is located does not have any overnight shelters anywhere in the county, once the Salvation Army closed. In the past three weeks, since her medical discharge, we have been successful, in setting Melynda up with a case manager to assist her in navigating community resources. Melynda now has a team to assist and support her needs in: medical, prescriptions, food, bus passes, potential job opportunities, and federal government assistance, some of which will take weeks, if not months to manifest support.

The only area we have been unable to establish a resource of any nature, is shelter. Moving Melynda to another location for temporary shelter is not an option. Maintaining consistency in her medical care is critical in continuing her path to stabilizing her wellbeing, and all the work in setting up the Team will be rendered obsolete.

Which brings us to the issue at hand, we believe via divine intervention, we have been led to the perfect little home for her. It's local, in a safe neighborhood, has access to city transportation, is central to her medical care facilities, and the price is Right! We are asking for help to purchase this home. The thought of Melynda being out on the streets is unbearable and the extreme stress (which was the trigger for the original episode) will only set her backward.

With the grace of Jesus, we hope to secure enough funding for the purchase of this tiny home. We are truly grateful for any amount you can give. Mental illness is not a crime. We don't want to see her fall through the cracks and become another statistic. Thank you for taking the time to read this and thank you in advance for your donation in helping Melynda. 🙏🌟🙏

#HopeUnited #FreshStartForMelynda