Safe Shelter & Care for Mom & 5mo Baby

Dear Friends,and Kind Strangers,

​I am reaching out today in a moment of urgent need, not just for myself, but for the safety and future of my beautiful 5-month-old baby.

​Recently, I had to make the hardest, yet most necessary decision of my life: I packed up what I could and left a toxic, deeply violent marriage. My ex-husband became physically abusive, and to ensure that my baby and I survived, I had to run away. Since leaving, he has completely refused to support our child or co-parent in any way because I chose our safety over his control.

​Right now, we are technically homeless. A kind person has opened their doors to host us temporarily, but it is a small space, and our presence is becoming a heavy inconvenience for them. I desperately need to secure a safe, stable apartment where my baby can crawl, sleep, and grow without fear.

​To make matters harder, I am currently unemployed. For the past month, I have been working tirelessly every single day applying for remote jobs so I can earn a living while taking care of my infant. Unfortunately, I haven’t had any breakthroughs yet, and our savings are completely gone.

​We need a bridge to get us to safety and stability. The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward:

​A security deposit and the first few months of rent for a safe, apartment.

​Essential baby supplies (diapers, wipes, formula, and clothing).

​Basic groceries and utilities while I secure a remote income.

​If you cannot donate, please do not underestimate the power of a prayer and a share. Sending this link to your community, church groups, or social media pages can help us reach the person who can help.

​Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading our story, for your compassion, and for helping me show my baby that the world can be a kind, safe place.