Safe Shelter After Leaving Abuse

I recently got the courage to leave a 30-year abusive relationship, but I left with nothing. No car, no plan, nowhere to go, no food, no money, no bank cards.





Right now it's just me and my dog. I've applied for all the services available to me, but there are wait lists and I'm waiting for approvals. I need a couple nights in a hotel room, somewhere safe off the streets where case workers and employers can reach me by phone. My phone is going to be disconnected tomorrow, and I need a stable place to stay while I work through the next steps.





The heat here in Arizona is affecting me, and my congestive heart failure makes it very hard. A few nights of shelter would give me a chance to breathe, keep my phone connected, and start to move forward.





Thank you for standing with me and my dog during this time. Your support would mean so much.