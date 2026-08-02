Safe Relocation for My Daughters and Me

We are experiencing homelessness while fleeing domestic violence, and my daughters and I urgently need to relocate to a safe place where we can begin to heal. I am afraid for our lives and need to move as soon as possible so we cannot be found.





After enduring abuse for far too long, I have made the difficult decision to leave. My heart hurts, my body hurts, but I refuse to let my daughters grow up believing that violence is love or that abuse is something a woman should ever accept.





This fundraiser will help cover the costs of relocating, transportation, temporary housing, and other essential expenses as we work to rebuild our lives in safety.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us. Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during one of the hardest times of our lives.