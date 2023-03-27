Safe Minds, Safe Schools, Strong Community

This curriculum is designed around a simple but powerful message: Don't be the bully. Don't be the bystander. Be the difference.





The program brings facilitator-led sessions to students, each 90 minutes long, to help young people build the skills and mindset needed to prevent bullying, resolve conflicts peacefully, and step up as leaders in their schools and communities.





Your support will help fund this program and bring these tools to students across DC. Together, we can build safer streets, empower our communities, and restore hope. Thank you for standing with us.