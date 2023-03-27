Safe Housing for Me and My Toddler

I'm a single mother who was recently laid off, and I'm facing housing insecurity right now. I need help securing an apartment or extended stay housing until I start my new job in mid-October. I've reached out to every shelter in the Tampa area and I'm on every wait-list, but I need a safe, secure place with peace of mind for me and my toddler as soon as possible.





My toddler is facing growth delays and is very underweight, and having stable housing is crucial for their health and wellbeing during this time. Your support would help us get into a safe home where we can have stability and security while I transition into my new position.





I'm keeping faith that doors are opening for me in this time of need. Thank you for standing with us.