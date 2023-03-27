Safe Housing for Me and My Five Children

I'm raising money to help my five young children and me secure safe, stable housing and cover our immediate living expenses as I work to leave an abusive relationship.





I've been a stay-at-home mother for years. After standing up for myself and my children, I'm now facing the threat of eviction. Their father provides very little help with the children and can be extremely angry, manipulative, and controlling, we've spent years walking on eggshells. We are not legally married, and after years at home, I have very little in my name other than my car. My family is in France, so I have no one nearby to turn to.





The funds raised will help with housing, moving expenses, basic necessities, and creating a safe place for my children while I rebuild our lives. Your support would mean so much as we take this step toward stability and safety.





Thank you for standing with us.