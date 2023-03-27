Safe Housing Deposit for Pregnant Mother & Family

Dear Friends, Family, and Community,

We are reaching out to you today with heavy hearts but steadfast faith. A young, hardworking family in Northern Ireland have found ourselves unexpectedly facing a devastating crisis. We have been abruptly evicted from our home at a time when we are at our most vulnerable—a loving family with a wife who is currently pregnant in a high risk pregnancy due to a serious thyroid condifion.

At a time when we need to do everything we possibly can to mitigate stress for the sake of our developing child, and despite our best efforts to manage this sudden hardship, the immediate financial shock of an eviction has left

us without the critical upfront funds needed to secure a new, safe environment. The rental market is awful here, as many people in rented accommodation are finding themselves being evicted as landlords all over Northern Ireland try to sell before new laws to protect tenants’ rights are introduced.





We have been able to secure £12,000 from our savings to help with a deposit, and have been pre-approved for a mortgage, but sadly this still falls short of what we need for an up-front housing deposit.





As we prepare to welcome a new baby into the world, our most urgent need is stability.





How Your Donations Will Help:

Every penny raised through this campaign will go directly toward helping this family secure a safe, permanent roof over their heads.





Specifically, the funds will cover:

• A 10% deposit to complete the purchase of a modest, long-term family home.

• Essential moving costs and immediate storage fees for our belongings.

• A small safety buffer for utilities and basic newborn necessities during this transition.





As a community, you have an opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus to this family during our hour of greatest need.

We have no doubts in our minds that God is looking out for us. He has already blessed us more than words could ever say in helping us to conceive a child after struggling for 4 years. We just hope we can get some help from the wider community as we struggle to navigate this emergency housing crisis.





If you are unable to contribute financially, we completely understand and humbly ask for your prayers for our protection, peace, and a swift transition into a new home.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any generosity, prayers, and for sharing this campaign with your networks.



