Safe Housing After Domestic Violence

I'm a survivor of domestic violence who is currently trying to rebuild my life after a devastating assault left me without stable housing.





I was physically assaulted by someone I trusted, and the experience left me frightened, displaced, and struggling to regain a sense of safety. Although he was arrested, he was released quickly, and I remain afraid of being found. Right now, staying in a hotel is the safest option I have.





Unfortunately, I can no longer afford the hotel on my own. I'm asking for additional support allowing me more time to find stable, long-term housing.





I'm doing everything I can to move forward, but right now I need a safe place to sleep while I work through this and put my life back together.





Any support can help me stay safe for another night. If you can't donate, sharing my fundraiser could make an enormous difference.





Thank you for standing with me.