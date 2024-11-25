Safe House Short Film





"Safe House" is a story I've wanted to tell for a long time, at least in terms of scale and scope. The plot centers on events based upon the Book of Revelation, specifically with elements like the anti-christ being in power, Christianity being all but outlawed, and the life threatening perils that a young couple will face when they take in an injured young man, who happens to be carrying a copy of the Bible to a small underground church.





This short will be a proof of concept for a larger scale production, since the resources for that are currently unavailable. For this project however, my team and I need $500 to make it come to life. Funding will mainly go towards costumes, and props, anything over $500 will be used for other necessities, while anything over $1000 will be donated to our local church.





I want my life to glorify Jesus Christ for all He's done, especially this and any other future project. Whatever you donate, be assured it will be put to good use. Thank you in advance, please be praying that we honor the Risen King! God bless!

Hi, my name is Julian Mintz and I am an aspiring filmmaker/storyteller seeking to honor the Lord Jesus Christ.