Safe Home for Two Siblings After Loss

We are reaching out with a heartfelt plea for help for two siblings who have suddenly found themselves alone and without a safe place to call home.





Sadly, their father and mother passed away only a few weeks ago. Since their parents' passing, these two children have been left without the care, protection, and support they desperately need. They are currently living on the streets, facing hunger, insecurity, and an uncertain future.





No child should have to face such hardship alone.





We are raising funds to help provide them with a safe and comfortable place to live, food, clothing, basic necessities, education, and the support they need to begin rebuilding their lives after this devastating loss.





Any amount you can give will make a meaningful difference. Even a small donation can provide a meal, clothing, temporary shelter, or another essential need.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, community, or anyone who may be willing to help.